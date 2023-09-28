Patty O’Brien

Patty A. O’Brien of Ogdensburg peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at her residence. She was 77.

Born in Marion, Va., to the late William “Roy” and Nina Lee (Adams) Burse, Patty had lived in Sussex County most of her life.

She was predeceased by her brothers Harold Burse in 2012 and Kenneth “Dale” Burse in 2018.

Patty is survived by her devoted husband, Milton; her sons, Bob Hough and his wife Sherry of Hampton and Rick Hough and his wife Denise of Montague; her stepson, Steven O’Brien and his wife Wendy of South Dakota; her stepdaughter, Kathleen Haig and her husband John of Hamburg; her brother Rex Burse of Wantage; her sister, Catherine Walker of Montague; her grandchildren, Ricky, Michael and his wife Molly, and Nicholas Hough; her great-grandson, Richie B; and her stepgrandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Jessica, Nicholas and Ashlynn.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

