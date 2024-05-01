Pauline Manno

Pauline C. Manno of Hampton Township passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Complete Care at Barn Hill in Newton. She was 96.

Pauline was born in Linden on Nov. 24, 1927, to the late Felix and Martha Gutowsky.

She lived in Pittstown, Clinton and Branchville before settling in Hampton 18 years ago.

Before her retirement, Pauline was a recreational therapist at Country Arch Center in Pittstown.

She was an enthusiast of life’s simple pleasures, finding boundless joy in the rhythm of roller skating, the freedom of bike riding and the graceful glide of ice skating.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Daniels and her husband, Dennis.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by four siblings and her husband, Joseph Grossweiler.

A funeral was held at Wood Funeral Home in Branchville, and Pauline was laid to rest at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.WoodFuneralHome.net