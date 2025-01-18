Pieter Wesselius

Pieter J. Wesselius of Parsippany passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He was 52.

Born in Livingston, Pieter graduated from Whippany Park High School and attended college in Florida.

He lived in northern New Jersey for the past 20 years and was an active member of Liquid Church.

He was employed by Chase Receivables in Fairfield for several years.

Pieter enjoyed spending time with family and especially his niece Kayla, cooking, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his parents, Owen and Mina (Dykstra) Wesselius; his brothers, Troy Wesselius and Bryan Wesselius, both of Whippany; and his sisters, Sonja O’Brien and her husband Ron of Lake Hopatcong and Tammy Wesselius of Whippany.

A funeral was Saturday, Jan. 18 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment followed at Beemerville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com