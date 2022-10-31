Beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, R. Clive Little passed peacefully in his sleep at home on October 19, 2022.

Clive was predeceased by two wives, Judith M. (nee Bartholmew) Little and Erma Green (nee Hasselbauer) Little; his son, Robert Ian Little; his twin brothers, Ian Robert Little and James Bruce Little; along with Bruce’s wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Hulse) Little; and his beloved parents, James A. Little and Nancy T. (nee Ross) Little.

Clive was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey and moved to Fredon, New Jersey while he was attending Colby College. There he helped his parents build their home on family-owned property. This home was the heart and soul of the family for many years.

Clive was a kind, generous and very independent spirit. After a successful sales career, he started his own business in wholesale/distributorship, Robert Ross & Co., Newton, New Jersey. He enjoyed good books, lively political debates, dinners with family and friends and a good stiff Scotch. Unknown to many he was also an abstract painter.

Clive is survived by his daughter, Dawn K. Rast (nee Little) and her loving partner, F. William LaVigne; his three grandsons, Ethan S. Rast of Fredon, New Jersey, Duncan C. Rast of Richmond, Virginia and Brian T. Rast of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and stepchildren scattered across the country.

Clive will be sorely missed and well remembered. As was his request, services will remain private and within the family and close friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Condolences can be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.