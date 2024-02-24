Ralph Cummins

Ralph Eston Cummins of Hampton Township passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 96.

Ralph was born in Franklin on Nov. 20, 1927, to the late Barrett and Olive (Van Horn) Cummins.

He was a lifelong Hampton resident, growing up at Grand View Farm.

He was a farmer until 1966 and a banker until his retirement in 1991.

Ralph appreciated being involved with his community. He was an organist for more than 30 years at the United Methodist Church in Swartswood, a former Scout leader for Troop 96, a member of the Branchville Businessmen’s Club, a member of the Mason Harmony lodge for 75 years and an active member of United Methodist Church in Newton. He spent 70 years working the Hampton Township elections polls.

He was an avid traveler and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He also cherished spending time with his family and enjoyed hosting and entertaining his friends and family.

The beloved husband of the late Doris Snook Cummins, Ralph is survived by his children, Jeff Cummins and his wife Linda, Mark Cummins and his wife Karen and Susan Cummins Virga and her husband Keith; his grandchildren, Monica (Ziad), Amanda, Sarah, Parker and Gabriel; and his great-grandchildren, Mahira and Rakan.

Along with his parents and wife, Ralph was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Jack Cummins.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 2 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave. A funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with interment to follow at Newton Cemetery, 19 Lawnwood Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Newton Medical Center Foundation, https://www.atlantichealth.org/about-us/foundations-auxiliaries/newton-foundation/online-donation.html

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com