Randy Bensley Sr.

Randy Wendell Bensley Sr. of Sussex passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 62.

Born and raised in Newton to the late Francis Bensley Sr. and Dorothy (Malone) Bensley, Randy lived in Frankford most of his life until moving to Sussex.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1990.

He had been employed as a maintenance technician and licensed boiler operator at St. Clare’s Hospital in Boonton and also was employed at the Sunrise House in Lafayette as a maintenance supervisor for 10 years.

Randy was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, kayaking, fishing, camping and bonfires.

He especially enjoyed his trips to the beaches at Cape May with his lifelong partner, Cindy.

He had a passion for tinkering with motors and working on cars or anything mechanical.

He was predeceased by his siblings Harold, Bud, Francis Jr., Diane and Brenda.

Randy is survived by his sons, Randy Wendell Bensley Jr. of Sussex, Jonathan Roy Bensley of Newton, and Michael Robert Bensley and his wife Sara of Flanders; his lifelong partner, Cindy; his brothers Rick Bensley of Florida and Donald Bensley; his sisters Linda Perry of Tennessee and Lori Snover of Port Jervis, N.Y.; and his two grandchildren, Isabella Victoria Francisco and Michael Randy Francisco.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com