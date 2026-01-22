Richard Martin

Richard L. Martin, Jr. of Augusta died, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at home after a brief illness. He was 93 years old. Mr. Martin was a resident of New York City and Augusta, N.J. He was a Mayflower descendant of James Chilton, and the son of Elizabeth Emmons Roe and Richard L. Martin, Sr. He was born in Franklin, New Jersey on Feb. 2, 1932.

Mr. Martin participated in three active careers in his lifetime including the theater, education and insurance.

He attended Newton public schools, Blair Academy, and was a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, the University of Miami, Columbia University and New York University. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, and completed all work on a doctorate, except the final thesis.

As an actor, producer and director, he worked in the fields of radio, television and theater in New York, New Jersey, Miami and Hollywood. He was Managing Director of Music Mountain and he and Joseph Blankenship managed the Gristmill Playhouse in Andover and the 41st Street Theater in New York City. Mr. Martin, as President of the Martin-Blankenship Productions, produced two Broadway shows, “Alice with Kisses” and “All By Myself”, with Anna Russell.

Martin was a teacher, guidance counselor, principal and Superintendent of Schools serving in Franklin, Sparta, Orange, Montague and Stanhope school districts in New Jersey.

He was an insurance executive for over 25 years, first as a Vice President of Selective Insurance Company of America and later as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Malpractice Insurance Association of New York. He served in a number of official positions in the insurance industry, including Vice President of the New Jersey Insurance News Service and Chairman of the New Jersey Anti-Car-Theft Committee. He was a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and a member of the American Management Association, The Downtown Athletic Association, the City Mid-Day Club and the Wall Street Club. He was listed in “Who’s Who in Finance and Industry”, “Who’s Who in the East”, “Who’s Who in America” and “Who’s Who in Insurance”. He was a past member of Rotary International, and his business career included directorships in a number of corporations. He retired from active business in 1998.

Mr. Martin was an active sportsman throughout his lifetime, fishing and hunting both large and small game in most major countries throughout the world. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Safari Club of America.

He was active in Democratic politics, serving as a member of the Sussex County and New Jersey Democratic Committees. He was a Commissioner and President of the Sussex County Board of Taxation from 1978 to 1984, having been appointed by Governors Byrne and Kean, and served as a member of the Sussex County Economic Development Commission.

He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving during the Korean War with the 3rd Marine Air Wing from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of the American Legion.

He was also active in civic and philanthropic affairs serving on such boards and finance committees as the Morris-Sussex Boys Scouts of America (now known as The Patriot’s Path Council). The Newton Memorial Hospital Health Foundation, The YMCA of the Oranges, The Sussex County Farm and Horse Show and the United Way of Sussex County. He was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville and a member of the National Society of the Sons of The American Revolution and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. He was a life member of the Sussex County Arts Council and a member of their advisory board.

His first two marriages, to Carol Weiss and Susan Mazuy ended in divorce. He is survived by his present wife, Victoria Lee Martin, his two sons, David Cory Martin and Scott Mazuy Martin and his stepson Robert Mark Ferguson. His brothers, Gerald Roe Martin and George Shaw Martin predeceased him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon, with funeral services at noon at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton, with burial immediately following at Branchville Cemetery in Frankford Township.

In lieu of Charitable Donations, flowers may be sent to Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.