Richard Mascenik

Richard J. Mascenik passed away Wednesday morning, July 10, 2024, at his Byram home surrounded by his family. He was 66.

Born in Jersey City, Rich was a longtime resident of Parsippany and Sparta before moving to Byram in 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during peacetime.

Rich was employed as a driver with Schneider Trucking of Carlisle, Pa., for the past four years. Previously, he worked in the same capacity with C.R. England Trucking and as a client representative with Verizon.

A former member of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany; he had volunteered as an usher there for many years.

He was also an avid New York Islanders fan.

Preceded in death by two sons, John Mascenik and Craig Mascenik, Rich is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Patricia A. Mascenik (nee Leahy); three beloved children, Justin Mascenik and his wife Samantha of Newton, Colin Mascenik of Byram and Chelsea Mascenik and her partner Jason Torres of Andover; a sister, Jan Mascenik of Florida; an aunt, Mildred Weiber of Florida; two daughters-in-law, Michelle Lobb and Michelle Keck; and six grandchildren, Clyde, Maverick, Elvira, Clover, Jordan and Nova.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday, July 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. Military Honors will be rendered at 8:30 p.m. Cremation will be private.

