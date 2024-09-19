Robert Fox

Robert Alfred “Bob” Fox of Frankford Township passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 83.

Bob was born in Teaneck, raised in Westwood and was a Sussex County resident for the past 42 years.

He attended Bergen Community College and Lincoln Technical Institute.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller with WADS in Virginia.

He was a 35-year employee of PSE&G, most recently retiring as a customer service representative.

Bob was an avid car enthusiast who was particularly fond of his 1958 Chevy Nomad. He also enjoyed car shows as both a vendor and attendee.

Bob was a skilled trout angler, if there was a trout in a river, he could catch it.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Alida (Precht) Fox, and his sisters Marjorie Auslander and Bonnie Dunbar.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Fox; his sons, Eric Fox and wife Melinda and James Fox; his five grandchildren; his sister, Joan Cranmer and husband Leon; his nephews, Keven Morrow, Jay Dunbar and wife Diane, and Matt Dunbar and wife Samantha; and several other nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. A memorial service will begin at 5 p.m.