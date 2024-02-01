Robert Ulikowski

Robert Joseph Ulikowski, known to everyone as Butch, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Jan. 28, 2024. He was 84.

Born on Nov. 4, 1939, in Secaucus to the late Rose (Dietz) and Joseph Ulikowski, Butch grew up in Secaucus before moving to Hardyston with his late wife, Janice Marie, after their marriage in 1961.

He and Janice lived in Hardyston for more than 20 years before moving to Stillwater Township in 2002.

Butch served in the Army National Guard and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

He retired from the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority in 2004 where he had been a truck driver. After his retirement from the SCMUA, he drove a school bus for Stocker Bus Co. for a few years to keep himself busy.

In his early years, Butch was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman who loved spending time outdoors. While his hunting, trapping and fishing days ended some time ago, he remained a lover of all things outdoors right up until the end.

He enjoyed few things more than sitting on his back porch watching the deer, hummingbirds and other forest friends who would visit him daily. In addition to spending time on his back porch, he enjoyed regular drives around the many lakes near his home.

Butch was predeceased by his wife, Janice Marie; his parents, Rose (Dietz) and Joseph; and a sister Janet (Ulikowski) Pesce.

He is survived by his three children, Edward Joseph Ulikowski of Jackson, Ohio, Noel Marie Johns (husband Matt Johns) of Lancaster, Pa., and Jason John Ulikowski (wife Sandra Ulikowski) of Collegeville, Pa.; two beloved grandchildren, Tyson Grant Johns and Victoria Marie Johns, and two siblings, Chester Ulikowski of Conway, S.C., and Joan Gasser (husband Charles Gasser Sr.) of Secaucus.

He loved his family with all his heart and cherished his time spent with them. Butch was known and loved by many and will be deeply missed. He walked to the beat of his own drum without care or concern for what others may think and lived life exactly as he wanted right up until his last few days.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 24 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, with a service to follow at noon. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on his behalf to the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice at www.karenannquinlanhospice.org or via mail to KAQ Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton NJ 07860.

