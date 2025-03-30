Robin Stark

Robin Elaine (Cox) Stark, an educator and musician, died March 20, 2025, after battling kidney cancer. She was 70.

Born and raised in Hopedale, Mass., Robin was a graduate of Hopedale High School and attended college at Salem State University.

As a young adult, she lived in Boston, across from Fenway Park, which was handy for a Red Sox fan because she could see the right field replay screen from her apartment window.

She met her future husband, Carter Stark, at a barbecue party in Hopedale that was hosted by one of his childhood friends. They married in 1987.

The Stark family moved to Sparta in 1995 and they joined what soon became their second home: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Robin, an alto, sang in the choir, occasionally tackling the soprano and tenor parts when needed. She graced the congregation with her talent for handbells, performing intricate solo pieces at holiday services. During the years, she also served on the church’s vestry board and compiled the church’s monthly newsletter.

As an educator, she worked as a classroom aide supporting students with special needs at multiple schools near her home for decades.

She successfully battled colon cancer seven years ago and had six cancer-free years, for which the family is very grateful.

She became an active member of the Sussex County YMCA and a volunteer for the Live Strong cancer support program. She also worked as an aide in the after-school program.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, Sharra Stark-Zapata (George Zapata-Stark) of Lake Hiawatha and Joseph Carter Stark (Sara Peña) of Denver; two grandchildren, Damian Stark-Fox and Azula Zapata-Stark, both of Lake Hiawatha; a sister, Valerie Lioce; three brothers, Andrew Cox, Stephen Cox and Jeffrey Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

Robin’s Celebration of Life, memorial service and reception will take place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Sparta. The regularly scheduled service starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 18. All are welcome!

After the church service, Robin’s ashes will be interred in St. Mary’s Memorial Garden.

Robin’s brunch reception will be held in St. Mary’s Shaffer Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta, NJ 07871.