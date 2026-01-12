Ronald Edward Pittenger

Ronald “Ron” Edward Pittenger, lovingly known to his grandchildren as “Munga,” passed away on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the age of 81.

Ron was born on October 6, 1944, in Newton, New Jersey. He was known throughout his life for being adventurous, hard-working, kind-hearted, and fiercely loyal, as well as for his deep knowledge and passion for American history.

Raised in Newton until 1947, Ron’s family purchased and moved to their farm, Dark Moon Farm near Johnsonburg. He attended Frelinghuysen Elementary School and later graduated from Blairstown High School. Ron furthered his education by earning his Land Surveyor and Professional Planners License at the Newark College of Engineering.

Ron spent his professional career as a licensed Land Surveyor and Professional Planner and was co-owner of Pittenger & Keith Land Surveyors & Planners. In addition to his surveying work, he was an avid antique collector and dealer specializing in American antiques and militaria. Alongside his wife, Sharon, he co-owned Dark Moon Antiques, a reflection of his lifelong love of craftsmanship and history.

In 1966, Ron married his childhood best friend, the love of his life, Sharon Lambert. He was a dedicated family man embracing every adventure his family took on to include; moonlit trail rides, roller coaster surfing, badminton matches, soccer games, spelunking, golfing, auto restoration, woodworking, archery, tomahawk throwing, annual family trail and shooting competitions, and any other adventures that were presented to him.

Ron’s personal interests were as rich as his professional life. He served as President of the New Jersey Antique Dealers Association, was a board member of Yellow Frame Cemetery, a member of the Johnsonburg Historical Society, and a Constable of Frelinghuysen Township. Known for his exceptional talent in antiques restoration, Ron was a skilled craftsman, woodworker, and blacksmith.

His passion for American history was a defining part of his life. Ron was a member of the Brigade of the American Revolution, first joining the First Pennsylvania Rifle Regiment and later Knowlton’s Connecticut Rangers. He was often seen on the reenactment field with a musket or rifle and was a highly decorated black powder marksman. Ron generously shared his expertise by helping coach the United States Olympic Shooting Team.

Among his most prized shooting achievements was earning the J. M. Bucheimer Champion Rifleman Trophy, along with several Pennsylvania and Maryland Governor’s Awards for exceptional marksmanship, Daniel Boone Homestead rapid-fire team awards, and many other accolades. Ron was truly a force to be reckoned with as a black powder shooter.

Ron leaves behind his beloved wife, Sharon; his daughters, Sarah Pittenger and Rebekah Keller (Mike); and his grandchildren, Nicole Sherwood (Chris), Erin Franchino, Adrian Keller, and Alexis Keller. He was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Regina (DeGroat) Pittenger.

A visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J. A Time of Sharing will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at the funeral home. Following which the procession will pass Dark Moon Farm on the way to Yellow Frame Cemetery, 2 Yellow Frame Rd, Fredon Township, NJ where he will be laid to rest.

Ron dearly loved his family as his family loved him. The world was a better place with him in it. Ron will be adoringly remembered by his family, friends, and community for his adventurous spirit, hard work, incredible talents of his trades, witty and quick sense of humor, and extremely kind-hearted nature.

