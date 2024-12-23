It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rose Marie Sowden (nee Toth), who peacefully departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 92.

Rose Marie was born to Laslo and Eleanora (nee Bakanchos) Toth in Franklin.

After her marriage, she briefly lived in Lake Hopatcong before returning to Franklin, where she made her home for 61 years.

Rose Marie’s memory will be forever cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Rose Marie graduated from Franklin High School in 1950 and married her late beloved husband, John Sowden III, in 1955.

She dedicated many years of her career to working at Picatinny Arsenal as a secretary and later as the welfare director for the Borough of Franklin before retiring.

Rose Marie was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who found joy in spending time with her family and adored her numerous cats and dogs.

Rose Marie was predeceased by her husband, John M. Sowden III, who passed away in 2003.

She was the caring mother of John M. Sowden IV and his wife, Debbie, of Franklin as well as Rose Breidenstein and her husband, Ronald, also of Franklin. She was the cherished grandmother of John M. Sowden V, Travis Breidenstein, Danny Sowden, and Stacey and David Breidenstein. Additionally, she was the proud great-grandmother of Trevor J. Sowden and Abigail Rose Sowden.

Rose Marie also was the beloved sister of the late Leslie Toth of Macungie, Pa.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Memorial gifts to the Franklin Historical Society or Father John’s Animal Rescue.

