Sally Ruschmeier

Sally Bixler Ruschmeier lived a remarkable and deeply rooted life. She passed away May 27, 2025, in Green Valley, Ariz. She was 87.

A daughter of Sussex County, Sally, born Sept. 3, 1937, was proud of her family’s local legacy - her grandfather Bixler founded the Limecrest Quarry in Sparta with the help of Thomas Edison.

Growing up in Newton, Sally’s days were filled with hard work and determination. As a young girl, she grew vegetables and raised chickens and turkeys to earn money for her horse, which she proudly rode at the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show.

At Newton High School, she was an honor student and the founding president of the Girls Athletic Association. It was also there that she met her future husband, William.

Sally went on to graduate from Mary Washington College in Virginia before dedicating more than three decades to teaching physical education at Frankford Elementary School, inspiring generations of students with her love for sports, especially golf.

Known for her resilience, Sally faced profound challenges with courage. After surviving a serious car accident 25 years ago, she endured more than 40 major surgeries, yet she never surrendered to hardship.

Her unwavering determination and bright spirit allowed her to maintain an active social life, cherishing time spent with friends and family in both Sparta and later at her retirement communities of La Posada and Silver Springs in Green Valley.

Faith was a cornerstone of Sally’s life. She worshipped for decades at Sparta Presbyterian Church and, after moving in 2002, became a devoted member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley.

Sally’s life was defined by perseverance, love for family and the joy she found in community. She will be remembered for her boundless energy, her strength in the face of adversity, and her generous and loving heart that touched so many.

She was predeceased by her sisters Joan and Betty and her devoted husband, William Ruschmeier.

She is survived by her beloved sisters, Susan and Gail, along with her two sons, Mark (and loving wife Val) and Peter. She was the treasured grandmother of Gavin, Mason and Aspen Ruschmeier and the loving aunt to 17 nieces and nephews as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A service will be Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Sparta Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St. Interment of cremains will be during a graveside service behind the church, followed by a catered lunch at Goble Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, Ariz., or the Arizona Foundation for Cancer.

If you are unable to attend the memorial service and would like to participate in the livestream, please click on this link: urldefense.com/v3/__http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/116462__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!JfkgDPmTaj4vBoTuCaLKg6onx6igoAI54GJ9FP47hWPQmVGQeqrjppRMo41LDfh-gibLSRaH4dYeZzpJT062-oiG2BgvtcloOQFS$

If you are unable to attend the church service and would like to participate in the livestream, please click on this link: urldefense.com/v3/__http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/116463__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!KlOqJwNzRCiI_ypauvDxL5FuDSOivlCwf-SOCWDBLg06IDJHjaxHVAE275tq9xr7ba_F0FutFYhyfydihVn60A1Q7DW7YOswrvpb$