Samantha Caggiano

Samantha Kelly Caggiano, OD, of Sandy, Ore., passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2023. She was 49.

Caggiano was born in Newton to Wanda and Robert Caggiano. She graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School in 1992. She subsequently attended Ursinus College, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree (biology major with a chemistry minor) in 1996.

It was Pacific University’s College of Optometry in Forest Grove, Ore., that brought Caggiano out west, and that is where she met her husband, Travis Lafayette.

While at Pacific University, she volunteered with the nonprofit organization Amigos - work that was highlighted by an eye-care mission to Honduras in March 2000. She obtained a Doctorate in Optometry in 2001 and graduated as valedictorian.

Caggiano worked as an optometrist in the Portland area for more than two decades. Her professional record includes a residency at Portland Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center, delivering compensation and pension exams for the VA system, managing a pediatric clinic at Pacific University’s SE Family Vision Center and finally Northwest Permanente (NWP). She was the Oregon Young Optometrist of the Year in 2009 and a board member of the Portland Metropolitan Optometric Society from 2005 to 2011, serving as president from 2006 to 2007.

Her tireless commitment to children and retirees was a prominent and unifying theme of her work. Anyone who needed help was someone whom Sam wanted to care for.

During her 18 years at NWP, she put in countless hours to develop co-management guidelines and helped raise the quality of care for all NWP eye-care physicians. This dedication for medicine and caring for patients was felt by all who associated with her.

Although she was busy with a successful and rewarding career as an optometrist, love for her sons, Finley and Forrest, was her true passion. Her role as mom meant more to her than any career or life’s other commitments.

She spent many mornings volunteering at Kelso Elementary School, where her children were enrolled, spent many other hours watching them practice and perform Taekwondo, and attended middle school track meets and other events.

Caggiano was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in March 2020. Through her strong will and medical advances, she was able to have seven different chemotherapy treatments during the past three years. She passed at her home in peace. She will be sorely missed.

Caggiano is survived by her mother and father, Wanda and Robert Caggiano; brother, Dan Caggiano; husband, Travis Lafayette; and sons, Finley and Forrest Lafayette.

A public memorial service was held at the Sandy Funeral Home on June 10, followed by a reception at Meinig Memorial Park.

Caggiano greatly benefited from the help of the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon and SW Washington. In lieu of flowers, cards or gifts, please consider a donation to the organization at www.ovariancancerosw.org/donate/