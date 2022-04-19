Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Scott, 74, of Hampton Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at home.

Sally was born on March 14, 1948 in West Orange to the late Andrew and Natalie (Grant) Link. She grew up in West Orange and moved to Andover when she was 12 years old. Prior to her retirement, she was a supervisor of Admitting services at Newton Medical Center. Sally enjoyed scrapbooking, genealogy, traveling, and her many adventures in Amish Country. Sally was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved going to teahouses. She had a great sense of humor and treasured spending time with her grandchildren.

The beloved wife to Russell J. Scott, Jr., Sally is survived by her daughter Jenna Kemenczy and her husband Bryan; five grandchildren, Zachary Mason, Orion Barbounis, Nicholas Barbounis, Sean Weingartner and Laszlo Kemenczy as well as a massive group of loving friends. Sally was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Alysha Sliker Kruselnick.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 12-4 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Tranquility Cemetery in Green Township.