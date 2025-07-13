Shannon Thonus

Shannon Grace Thonus of Lafayette peacefully passed away on Friday evening, July 11, 2025, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She was 31.

Born on Jan. 21, 1994, in Newton, Shannon graduated from Kittatinny Regional High School in 2012 and received a degree in criminal justice from Sussex County Community College.

She pursued a career as a 9-1-1 dispatcher, where she earned numerous accolades and awards for her dedication and service.

When Shannon was not working, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and their daughters.

Shannon loved traveling, listening to country music, hanging around fire pits and the Christmas season.

She lived her life with no regrets and a no-holds-barred attitude.

The world is a little bit darker and colder without the shining light that she was. She truly left a beautiful legacy to remember.

Shannon was predeceased by her father, Brian Quinn, and her maternal grandmother, Jean Norris.

She is survived by her husband, James Thonus; their beautiful daughters, Lyla and Cecelia; her mother, Kathryn Quinn; and her sister, Caitlyn.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 17 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Church Road, Sparta.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, July 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Shannon’s name to support liver cancer research to American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at PinkelFuneralHome.com