Sharon Valdivez

Sharon Ann Valdivez of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Bristol Glen in Newton. She was 84.

Born to the late Clyde and Rita Fickes in Iowa, Sharon had been a resident of Ogdensburg for the past 51 years.

She started tap dancing with her father at the age of 4 at the Moonlight Inn in Des Moines. She started playing the accordion at the Henkel Music Studio and continued her love of music.

Sharon was also a 50-year member of the Eastern Star in Budd Lake.

She was a security specialist at Picatinny Arsenal for 30 years before her retirement in 1993.

Predeceased by her son, Wayne, Sharon leaves behind her loving husband, Martin Valdivez.

Private cremation is under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

A note from Sharon:

To my friends: Do not shed a tear but smile for all the happy times we had. I enjoyed entertaining with the Gibsons, watching all of you dancing, singing and smiling. That is my reward in life. The Wayside Inn, my what a great time! Music is the great communicator to the world and my gift to all of you. I’ll say so long until we meet in the Lord’s home.