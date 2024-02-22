Shirley Drew

Shirley Ann Drew of Milford, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 85.

Born in Wantage on March 21, 1938, to the late Grant and Lenora (Kane) Rome, Shirley grew up in Sussex and graduated from Sussex High School in 1956 and Bradenton Beauty Academy.

She had mainly been in the banking industry and started her career at National Community Bank in Sussex as a teller and ended her career at Sarasota Bank in Florida.

She lived in Burlington, Vt.; Bradenton, Fla.; Newfoundland, Pa.; Matamoras, Pa.; and Milford, Pa.

Shirley was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church and was active in the barn crew and the United Methodist Woman. She was a past president of the Beemerville Ladies Auxiliary and the Mountain View Grange No. 137.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Emmett C. Drew in 2010; her brothers, Grant Rome Jr. in 2000 and Lloyd Rome in 2000; and her stepgrandson Paul McGrath in 1998.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Bruce Ayers and his wife Debbie of Beemerville and Michael A. Ayers of Newton; her stepson, James A. Drew and his wife Lenora of Gilbert, Pa.; her stepdaughter, Linda E. McGrath and her husband James of Hillsville, Va.; her granddaughter, Kimberly of West Virginia; three grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Shirley’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461.

