Steven Bristol

Steven Michael Bristol of Byram passed away on March 3, 2024, at Hackettstown Medical Center. He was 35.

Born in New Brunswick to David and Kristi (Jeffreys) Bristol, he grew up in Middlesex Borough and Byram.

He graduated from Lenape Valley High School and went on to earn his degree from County College of Morris. He was studying to be a computer programmer at the time of his passing.

Steven was a very loving, compassionate and kind, creative and intelligent young man who read voraciously, sang beautifully and had a great sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family most of all.

Steven is survived by his parents, David Bristol of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Kristi Bristol of Byram; his sister Jennifer of Hackettstown; and his brother, Matthew of Byram; as well as many other family members too numerous to list but not forgotten. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be held privately. Private cremation services were entrusted to the Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph.