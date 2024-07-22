Terry Oakley

Terry “Pop Pop” L. Oakley of West Milford passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. He was 62.

Born in Pequannock to the late William Leonard and Ruth (Perkins) Oakley, Terry was raised in West Milford, where he had lived for most of his life.

He had been employed by GFI Food as a shipping and receiving manager in West Caldwell.

Terry’s life revolved around his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren.

He enjoyed joking with everyone and was known for his “corny jokes.”

Terry was predeceased by his loving wife, Cathy, in 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystalann Froatz, and her husband Gerald of Sandyston; his brothers, William Oakley and his wife Susan of Wantage and Thomas Oakley of Rhode Island; his sister, Bonnie Oakley and her significant other Dean Colomban of Sloatsburg, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Georgia and Delainey.

A funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Terry’s memory to the Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

