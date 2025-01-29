Thomas Lloyd-Jones of Newton passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 27, 2025. He was 77.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., to John and Rose (Wallner) Lloyd-Jones, Tom grew up in Fayetteville, N.Y.

He was a proud graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School, where he excelled as a football player and wrestler.

Tom continued his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Athens College and a master’s in computer science from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

His professional career as an engineer at Bell Labs, later Lucent Technologies, spanned 37 years until his retirement in 2015.

A lifelong music lover, Tom often could be found at the Waterwheel in Milford, Pa., on Thursdays for Blues Night, enjoying the music and a Long Island iced tea.

He was also an avid skier and took great joy in sharing his love and skill for the sport with others through the ski club he founded.

Tom was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Constance Prynne.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Lloyd-Jones; his wife, Janet (Nissen); his daughters, Mary Jones-Schaming (Tim Schaming) and Anna Jones (Ross Ioppolo); his three beloved granddaughters, Emma Toscano, Sophia Schaming and Eliana Ioppolo; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled for later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice at karenannquinlanhospice.org or to the ACLU at aclu.org

Private arrangements and condolences online at iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com