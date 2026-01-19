Thomas Richard Allen passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 14, 2026, at the age of 82. Born on October 24, 1943, he was a resident of Hampton Twp since 1992.

Thomas was raised in Jersey City, NJ, where he developed the values and work ethic that would guide him throughout his life. He served his country honorably in the US Army. Following his military service, Thomas dedicated 25 years to the Jersey City Police Department, retiring as a detective.

In his personal life, Thomas enjoyed golf and camping, pursuits that allowed him to appreciate the simple pleasures of life. He was a humble man, known for his unwavering commitment to his family and community. He was an active member of American Legion Post 157 and volunteered at the Northern NJ Veterans Cemetery, demonstrating his dedication to honoring those who served.

During Thomas’ tenure with the Jersey City Police Department, he was the recipient of five (5) Commendation awards, sixteen (16) Excellent Police Service awards, one (1) Class “G” award and one (1) FBI Citation.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary J Warning Allen, his daughter Kimberly Allen Coman, and his brothers Robert Allen and John Allen.

Thomas is survived by his daughters Michele Bozek (John), Denise Allen Skuraton (Robert), and Susan Nelson (Chris), his son Thomas Allen Jr, and his brother Kenneth Allen (Madeline).

He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Claudia, son-in-law Sean Coman, twelve grandchildren — Heather McKenna (James), Nicholas Skuraton, Samantha Ruhl (Brian), Shawn Roberts (Kelli), Daniel Nelson, Amanda Skuraton, Lindsay Nelson, Jessica Skuraton, Ashley Difiore (Thomas) and Megan Nelson, Shannon Coman, and Mikayla Coman; and seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Sunday Jan. 18, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 75 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871, or to the American Legion Post 157, located at 325 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826.

Thomas Richard Allen’s legacy of service, humility, and devotion will be cherished and remembered by all who knew him.