Timothy Beattie passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was 56.

Timmy was born April 22, 1967, in Paterson. He spent the greater part of his life living in the Lake Lackawanna-Byram area with family and friends.

Timmy was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He spent many years employed as a custodian with the Byram Township School District, where he had many friends. He took great pride in bringing positive energy to the students and community. There was not a person’s path to which he did not bring joy and laughter.

He enjoyed motorbikes and ATVs and hunting, fishing and exploring the outdoors with family and friends. His talent for woodworking and cabinetry was exceptional. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association.

Timmy was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Marilyn.

He is survived by his brothers, Don and Billy, and sisters, Marilyn and Erin, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were very important to him and he shared love and kindness daily to them all.

Timothy’s Life Celebration will be held Friday Aug. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a funeral to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Leber Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing.

For memorial donations, please consider the 11th Hour Rescue (www.ehrdogs.org.)