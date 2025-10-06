Veronica Little

Veronica “Ronni” Little of Fairfield, Conn., formerly of Sussex, passed away surrounded by love on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, just 18 days after celebrating her 80th birthday.

Born on Sept. 6, 1945, to Clifford and Virginia VanEtten, Ronni grew up with a strong sense of family and deep compassion for others.

She graduated Sussex High School, Class of 1963, and the Countee Academy of Hair Design.

Ronni dedicated her life to caring for others. A beautician by trade and a friend by heart, she owned and operated her salon, Ronni’s Golden Touch in Lake Hopatcong, for 54 years.

More than a business, it was a place where bonds were built, laughter was shared and friendships grew.

Even after retiring, she continued her passion by bringing beauty and comfort to those unable to leave their homes, including her cherished visits to local nuns.

She loved spending her nights with Joan and Gail playing dominos.

Known for her kindness, generosity and unwavering spirit, Ronni had a gift for making everyone feel cared for. She was also an avid collector, with a special joy for beanie babies, Precious Moments, Longaberger baskets, and her treasured Annalee decorations that brought charm and delight to every season.

Though life brought its share of challenges, Ronni faced each one with grace, resilience and a giving heart. She will be remembered not only for her talent and hard work but for her deep love of family, friends, animals and the countless lives she touched with her warmth.

The stories of the good ole days were fresh on her mind during her last days as we looked through photo albums remembering the days spent with her dear lifelong friends, Joan and Lynne and many others.

Her trips with the seniors, visits to Virginia, shopping with her sister, and so many special times with friends and family brought her comfort. The music was playing hits from her favorite decades. She was surrounded by an unconditional love of old and new faces and was well aware of her impact on all of those around her.

Ronni was predeceased by her parents; her one true love, John Little; her four-legged children that were treated like royalty, Barron, Sugar Plum, Pookie, Mookie, Jenny and Brandy; and her beloved birds, Gracie and Conrad.

She is survived by her brother, Roy VanEtten; her sister, Virginia Titman; her daughter, Ronni Love and son-in-law Jeff Love of Fairfield; her son, Richard Little of Lexington, Ky., and his significant other Leigh Anne Ferreri of Louisville, Ky.; her beloved grandchildren, Maggie, Gracie, Johnathan, Ryan, Gigi and Jack; and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

A celebration of Ronni’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 17 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory and the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Ronni’s memory to ALS United. There is no cure for ALS, and Ronni battled it with every ounce of her soul until her very last breath.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com