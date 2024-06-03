Virginia Richardson

Virginia Daisley Richardson of Fredon passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 1, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Virginia was born in Brooklyn on June 21, 1937, to the late Percy and Annette Daisley.

She graduated from Adelphi University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1959, the same year that she married the love of her life, John Richardson.

Settling in Fredon in 1979, Virginia and John went on to share a union that spanned more than six decades.

Virginia devoted 50 years to serving as a public health nurse, and her career was marked by her compassion and commitment to the well-being of her community.

A passionate animal lover, she had a special place in her heart for all creatures big and small. Her home was always filled with the joy of her many pets, and she extended this affection to her community through her active involvement with various local organizations.

She was a founding member of Keepers of Coursen’s Corners and the Fredon Volunteer Fire Company Rescue Squad. She was also a member of the Garden Club and Kennel Club and helped to unite therapy dogs with those in need. Virginia was a leader for the 4H Club, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.

Virginia was an avid celebrator of life, always finding joy in holidays, weddings, birthdays and any milestone in the lives of those she held dear.

Her love for antiques and historic homes was well-known, and she delighted in finding treasures at auctions with her late husband, especially box lots that held the promise of hidden gems.

Virginia leaves fond memories to her four children, Anne Elizabeth Milliken (Jeffrey), John A.W. Richardson IV, Melissa Richardson McNally (Mike) and William R. Richardson (Nicole); her grandchildren, Christopher Milliken (Victoria), Jennifer Milliken, Aden Lessiak (Riley), Alex Milliken, Patrick Milliken, Emma Richardson, Sophia Richardson and William Richardson; her great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Charles and James Milliken; her brother, Robert Daisley; and many loving nieces and nephews as well as her cherished pets.

A visitation for Virginia will be held Wednesday, June 5 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral will take place Thursday, June 6 at noon at Christ Church, 62 Main St., Newton, followed by Virginia’s final resting place in Yellow Frame Cemetery.

In honor of Virginia’s vibrant spirit, her family would like to encourage guests to wear their favorite spring outfit to the wake and funeral.

Memorial donations to honor Virginia may be made to Keepers of Coursen’s Corners or to Fredon EMS at 443 Route 94, Fredon, NJ 07860.