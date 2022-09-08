Walter R. Falleni Jr., 79, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late Walter R., Sr. and Margaret (Pioli) Falleni, he was preceded in death by his sister Carol Otis.

Walter was a graduate of Emerson High School. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4th Degree Knight and officer of the Knights of Columbus Council #15458. A man of many hobbies, he was an avid bowler, golfer, woodworker, and pizza maker. He also enjoyed playing softball and coaching baseball.

Walter is survived by his wife of 58 years Elise (Falotico) Falleni; children Walter R. (Lori) Falleni III, David (Susan) Falleni, Dena (Eric) Johnson, and Thomas (Laura) Falleni; grandchildren Kaitlin (Jeremy) Speicher, Stephanie (Nick) Tucker, David Falleni, Nicholas Falleni, Elise Johnson, Alyssa Falleni, Jacob Falleni, Dylan Johnson, Eric Falleni, Dominick Falleni, Angelina Falleni, Luke Johnson, and Ryan Johnson. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Hudson Tucker, Maverick Speicher, and Anderson Tucker; brother Robert Falleni; and brother-in-law Don Otis.

Family and friends will be received at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Ohio on Saturday, September 10 from 12 to 12:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will begin in the church at 1 p.m., with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The funeral service will be live-cast at: stmichaelcanton.org\funeralservice.