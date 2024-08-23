William Gray

Dr. William C. Gray peacefully passed away on Aug. 17, 2024. He was 94.

Bill was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Newton to John and Lillian Gray. He had six siblings: John, George, Alice, Daniel, Jane (who survives) and Whitfield.

He graduated from Newton High School in 1947. While in high school, Bill was on the football, baseball and wrestling teams. He was a two-time New Jersey state wrestling champion (1945 and 1946).

He attended Rutgers University for two years, then went to Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Toronto. He was a varsity wrestler at Rutgers for two years and won the Canadian Intercollegiate Wrestling Championship twice while in veterinary school.

He graduated in 1954 with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

Bill returned to Newton to practice veterinary medicine with his father, Dr. John S. Gray, who was retiring after 30 years.

Bill built Newton Veterinary Hospital in 1960 and practiced there until 1997. When he retired, the practice had grown to include five veterinarians and 21 staff members. The practice continues to serve the community under new leadership.

Bill married his college sweetheart in 1954 and they settled in Newton. His wife, Mildred “Anne” Fletcher, graduated from MacDonald Hall, University of Toronto, with a degree in household science.

They raised four daughters, Patricia Redline (husband Richard Redline), Catherine Deering (husband Thomas Deering), Nancy Gray (husband Thomas Lynch) and Mary Beth Gray (husband Edward Sigl).

They were blessed with seven grandchildren, Brit, Whitney (husband Thomas Sherman), Collin (wife Victoria Peck-Gray), Courtney (husband Benjamin Wright), Wesley (wife Rebecca Shaffer), Will and Caroline, and eight great-grandchildren, August, London, Grayson, Maple, Blair, Kate, Brooks and Elliot. Bill’s beloved wife, Anne, passed away on June 28, 2018.

Bill was very involved in the Sussex County community, with service including:

• Board member, Newton Memorial Hospital, for 24 years and was board chairman in 1992.

• Board member, Selective Insurance Co., 1992-2002.

• Newton Rotary Club member for 60 years. He was president in 1964 and a Paul Harris Fellow..

• Director, Sussex & Merchants National Bank, 1970-90.

• Director, Newton Trust Co., which later became Lakeland Bank, 1992-2002.

• Director, Dennis Memorial Library, president for eight years.

• Director, Newton Cemetery for 35 years, president for 15 years.

• Member of American Veterinary Medical Association since 1954.

• President of Northwest New Jersey Veterinary Medical Association, 1964.

• Member, Newton Public Schools Board of Education 1967-70.

• Past Elder, Deacon and Trustee of Newton First Presbyterian Church.

Bill was elected to the Newton High School Hall of Fame in 1998 and was honored by the Boy Scouts of America with the Sussex County Distinguished Citizen Award.

He will be remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit, and devotion to his family, friends and community. He was cherished by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St. Interment will immediately follow at the Newton Cemetery, Lawnwood Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton or the Patriots Path Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com