William Mandara

William J. Mandara of Byram Township passed away on April 11, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.

Born in Hackensack in 1948 to Joseph and Connie Mandara, Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was a proud graduate of Hackensack High School.

He began his professional career at Savin Corp., where he worked for 20 years and rose to become director of New York City major accounts field service operations.

In 1988, he left to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams and founded Mandara Associates, the computer consulting and repair company he operated with dedication for 37 years.

He was never too busy to help his friends, family and customers with their computer questions - always offering support with patience, kindness and expertise.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Sue Mandara; his cherished daughters, Michele Krayem and Tammy Mandara; and his sons-in-law, Tim Krayem and Brian Lapsley. He was a proud grandfather to Rayelle, Colden, Matthew, Melissa and Genevieve; and a loving great-grandfather to Kali. Bill also is survived by his brother, Joseph Mandara; sister-in-law, Phyllis Mandara; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Christine Faller; and the many nieces and nephews he adored.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Connie Mandara, and his younger brother Baby Johnny.

Bill will be remembered for his quick wit, deep technical knowledge, warm heart and the deep love he had for his family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 16 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Sparta. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Hackensack.