William Ziegenfuss

William Raymond Ziegenfuss of Hampton Township died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 73.

William was born at Camp Lejeune Military Base in Jacksonville, N.C. He grew up in Irvington and graduated from Irvington High School.

William proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He was a longtime postal service employee in the Chatham and Hackettstown areas.

In true Eagle Scout fashion, William was always prepared for anything.

He had a love of sports and was an avid New York Giants and New York Rangers fan.

William’s adventurous nature encouraged his joy of travel, allowing him to see so much beauty the world has to offer. He especially enjoyed trips to the beach.

William enjoyed a good challenge and would work tirelessly on jigsaw puzzles.

Above all else, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather.

William was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Lillian Ziegenfuss.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Chong Hui Ziegenfuss; his son, Joe Ziegenfuss and wife Christine; his grandson, Ashton Ziegenfuss; his granddaughter, Taylor Ziegenfuss; and his brothers, Thomas Ziegenfuss and James Ziegenfuss and his wife Bessie.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.

