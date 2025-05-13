Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Business
Andover. Dunkin’ opens
| 13 May 2025 | 10:55
DK1 A ceremonial ribbon-cutting Thursday, April 10 marks the grand opening of Andover Dunkin’ at 165 Main St. From left are the mascot Cuppy, Dunkin’ business consultant Ben Bogiages, Dunkin’ franchise operations director Stacey Goetz, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, Dunkin’ architect Frank Truilo, Andover Borough Mayor John Morgan, Cindy Smith, Andover Councilman Bob Smith, Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Prajapati, Inganamort’s chief of staff Brett Conrads, Andover Borough Volunteer Fire Chief Jessica Casella, Dunkin’ franchisee AP QSR MGMT’s district manager Sean McCarthy and Andover Borough Dunkin’ manager Vick Prajapati. (Photo provided)
Dunkin’ franchisee AP QSR MGMT receives a special proclamation from the Assemblyman Michael Inganamort to celebrate the grand opening of the new Dunkin’ restaurant, 165 Main St. Andover on Thursday, April 10. From left are AP QSR MGMT’s district manager Sean McCarthy, Andover Borough Dunkin’ manager Vick Prajapati, Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Prajapati, Inganamort and Andover Borough Mayor John Morgan.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED