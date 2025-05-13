Andover. Dunkin’ opens

Dunkin’ franchisee AP QSR MGMT receives a special proclamation from the Assemblyman Michael Inganamort to celebrate the grand opening of the new Dunkin’ restaurant, 165 Main St. Andover on Thursday, April 10. From left are AP QSR MGMT’s district manager Sean McCarthy, Andover Borough Dunkin’ manager Vick Prajapati, Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Prajapati, Inganamort and Andover Borough Mayor John Morgan.