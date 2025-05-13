x
Andover. Dunkin’ opens

| 13 May 2025 | 10:55
    DK1 A ceremonial ribbon-cutting Thursday, April 10 marks the grand opening of Andover Dunkin’ at 165 Main St. From left are the mascot Cuppy, Dunkin’ business consultant Ben Bogiages, Dunkin’ franchise operations director Stacey Goetz, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, Dunkin’ architect Frank Truilo, Andover Borough Mayor John Morgan, Cindy Smith, Andover Councilman Bob Smith, Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Prajapati, Inganamort’s chief of staff Brett Conrads, Andover Borough Volunteer Fire Chief Jessica Casella, Dunkin’ franchisee AP QSR MGMT’s district manager Sean McCarthy and Andover Borough Dunkin’ manager Vick Prajapati. (Photo provided)
    Dunkin’ franchisee AP QSR MGMT receives a special proclamation from the Assemblyman Michael Inganamort to celebrate the grand opening of the new Dunkin’ restaurant, 165 Main St. Andover on Thursday, April 10. From left are AP QSR MGMT’s district manager Sean McCarthy, Andover Borough Dunkin’ manager Vick Prajapati, Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Prajapati, Inganamort and Andover Borough Mayor John Morgan.
