Dunkin opens in Andover

Andover /
| 10 Apr 2025 | 06:57
    The new Dunkin’ in Andover is drive-thru-only. (Photo provided)
Dunkin’ will celebrate the grand opening of its new restaurant at 165 Main St., Andover, on Thursday, April 10.

It will offer free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests in line beginning at 9 a.m. They will receive a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons a month for 14 months, good only at that location.

All guests may spin a prize wheel from 9 to 11 a.m. for free Dunkin’ merchandise and receive tickets to upcoming Sussex County Miners games while supplies last.

Herbie the Miner, the team’s official mascot, will be there from 9 to 10 a.m.

Dunkin’ franchisee Ashwin Prajapati will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

The 950-square-foot drive-thru-only Dunkin’ employs seven people and is open daily from 4 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It has the brand’s new restaurant design with a modern atmosphere, innovative technologies and Dunkin’s cold beverages available through a tap system serving eight cold beverages, such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee.

Employees also will use espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.