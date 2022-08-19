KPODJ moves into new Byram location

KPODJ, a family-run business specializing in the sale of DJ equipment and stage lighting, is marking its 20th year in business by moving into a new space. Co-owner Tom Capo and his father Joe recently purchased the old Frogmoore country store building (238 Route 206, Byram) and moved KPODJ to the new location, further expanding their rental and installation services.

The business started in Oakland, NJ, as a DJ service company for private events, and later branched out to the sale of DJ equipment. KPODJ eventually expanded to include a website and a larger storefront in the Hopatcong area. Today they carry the top brands for a variety of entertainment equipment, and are willing to accept customer recommendations and requests as well.

The new 12,500-square-foot building offers significantly more room. “We needed it badly,” Tom said of the new space. “We were quickly running out of room in Hopatcong. Plus, the building itself offers a much nicer working environment, so we’re very happy.”

Tom added that, in addition to helping them expand their rental business, the new location is also closer to several popular wedding venues, making it more convenient for DJs working in the area.

“We started this business because we wanted to help our fellow music-lovers find their signature sound, and for that, they need the right equipment,” the company says on its website. “We do things differently here. You won’t get a ‘used car’ salesman who you have to negotiate with for days.”

For more information, visit kpodj.com or call 877-775-7635.