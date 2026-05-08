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La Casa De Campo opens on Main Street
Newton. Family-owned La Casa De Campo has opened in Newton, offering Spanish-American cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner along with takeout and delivery options.
Newton
/
| 08 May 2026 | 01:57
The ribbon is cut on the Town of Newton’s newest eatery, La Casa De Campo, located at 11 Main Street in Newton. Family owned and operated, they offer Spanish-American food which includes steak, chicken, seafood and burgers.
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