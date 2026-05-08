x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

La Casa De Campo opens on Main Street

Newton. Family-owned La Casa De Campo has opened in Newton, offering Spanish-American cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner along with takeout and delivery options.

Newton /
| 08 May 2026 | 01:57
    <b>The ribbon is cut on the Town of Newton’s newest eatery, La Casa De Campo, located at 11 Main Street in Newton. Family owned and operated, they offer Spanish-American food which includes steak, chicken, seafood and burgers. </b>
    The ribbon is cut on the Town of Newton’s newest eatery, La Casa De Campo, located at 11 Main Street in Newton. Family owned and operated, they offer Spanish-American food which includes steak, chicken, seafood and burgers. ( Photo submitted)