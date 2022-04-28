McNally will discuss bankruptcy

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free, virtual Bankruptcy seminar, Thursday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Attorney Steve McNally will discuss the process of filing for bankruptcy, as well as the options available to those facing overwhelming credit card debt, foreclosure, or asset repossession. The free legal education seminar is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.

The presentation is free and open to the public; interested participants must call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to obtain log-in information.