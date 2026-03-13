New dental practice opens in Stanhope

Oasis Dental Studio has opened in Stanhope and is accepting new patients.

The practice, led by Dorys Chang, opened in November 2025.

According to township officials, the office offers comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages in a professional setting.

The practice accepts all insurance plans and also offers in-office insurance options for patients seeking lower-cost coverage.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 973-786-9794 or by visiting Oasis Dental Studio oasisdentalstudio.net. The office is located at 145 Route 183 and offers bilingual service in Spanish.