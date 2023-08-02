Newspapers win awards

Straus News, which publishes this newspaper and eight sister publications in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, earned 15 awards from the National Newspaper Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

The Sparta Independent took second place for Best Reporting on Local Government for its warehouse development coverage by reporters Becca Tucker, Ginny Privitar and Mike Zummo.

“The Sparta Independent performed a valuable watchdog of government, explaining both the new policy and the public alarm over a proposed mega-warehouse,” the judges said. “Way to stick with it.”

The Warwick Advertiser took first place for B est Localized National Story .

Tucker’s winning article examined the race for sheriff in Orange County, N.Y., and the candidates’ ties to the Orange County Oath Keepers, a militia group, and Orange Strong, a new group formed under the same leadership.

“Truly some very gutsy reporting,” the judges said. “Stories like this remind your readers why newspapers continue to play an important role in their lives.”