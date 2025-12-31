Nisivoccia admits Brian Ko, Vicki Kosuda as partners

Nisivoccia announced that Brian Ko and Vicki Kosuda have been admitted as partners of the firm, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Ko has spent more than 15 years with Nisivoccia as a member of the firm’s Governmental Entity Group. He has extensive experience providing accounting, auditing, budgeting and planning services to governmental entities, including charter schools, municipalities, joint insurance funds, boards of education and libraries.

Ko earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Bryant University and a Master of Science in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is licensed in New Jersey as a certified public accountant, public school accountant and registered municipal accountant. He is a member of the firm’s Quality of Life Committee and previously served as treasurer of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce from 2018 to 2024. Ko is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Kosuda leads Nisivoccia’s Client Accounting and Advisory Services practice, providing outsourced accounting, CFO-level support and strategic advisory services. Her experience includes cloud-based accounting solutions and financial leadership for clients in healthcare, not-for-profit, real estate, private equity, family office and professional services sectors.

Under her leadership, the firm’s Client Accounting and Advisory Services practice focuses on delivering timely financial insights, improving operational decision-making and supporting long-term growth. Kosuda also serves on the firm’s Technology Committee, where she helps guide the use of artificial intelligence, automation and data analytics to enhance client services.

Kosuda earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Montclair State University and holds a New Jersey certified public accountant license. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and several professional and community organizations.