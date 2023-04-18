PrimoHoagies opens in Byram

PrimoHoagies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location Tuesday, April 18.

The store, at 90 Route 206 in ShopRite Plaza, Byram, is owned by local residents Patty and Russ Babb and Drew Busa.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m.

PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers in line April 18 a free Primo Size Hoagie.

For the rest of the day, customers in the rewards program may purchase Primo Size Hoagies for $6.99.

Using recipes passed down through the generations, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day.

The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies and more.

The Babbs are active members of the business community as owners of six area Dunkin’ stores, where Busa has worked for them since he was a student at Roxbury High School. Through the years, he advanced to interim general manager at their Dunkin’ locations.

Once the Babbs tasted a PrimoHoagie and decided to open locations in Sussex and Morris counties, they were thrilled to bring Busa in as a partner.

“When Russ and I try out a new restaurant, we judge it by its bread. And anyone who has had a PrimoHoagie knows theirs is simply the best,” said Patty Babb. “We know the Byram community well and we can’t wait to introduce them to the Primo Difference!”

The 2,000-square-foot store is expected to employ about 15 people, with dine-in and outdoor seating, plus takeout and delivery options.

PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.