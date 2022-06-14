Ribbon cutting event for Alpha Fitness

Alpha Fitness has joined the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce. Local government officials, members of the Chamber, area media outlets, and members of the general public are invited to celebrate the official ribbon cutting ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, June 23, at 12 p.m. to commemorate Alpha Fitness’s Chamber membership and encourage patronage to this local business.

Alpha Fitness is a full-service fitness center located at 2 East Clinton Street in Newton. Their goal is to provide a family-friendly environment, the biggest variety of equipment options, and top-level group fitness classes led by knowledgeable instructors. The fitness center will be open 24/7. Find classes, equipment and more at alphafitnessnj.com or visit the East Clinton Street location.