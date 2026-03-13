Tomahawk Lake Waterpark to fill 100-plus summer jobs at hiring events

Tomahawk Lake Waterpark is seeking to fill more than 100 summer jobs for its 74th season and will host three hiring events this spring.

Applicants must be at least 14 years old, available to work weekends and holidays, and have reliable transportation. Park officials said positions are open to high school and college students, teachers, senior citizens and other adults. Many jobs require no prior experience, and training will be provided.

Available positions include lifeguards, guest service and office assistants, waterslide dispatchers, retail associates, ticket and admission attendants, boat and water attendants, food service workers, parking attendants, passenger boat drivers, custodial staff, maintenance workers, landscapers and weekend security personnel.

Lifeguard applicants must be at least 16 years old. Free lifeguard training and certification will be provided.

Employee benefits include park passes, discounts, competitive wages, flexible scheduling, free training and a referral program.

Job fairs will be held April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. An adult hiring night is scheduled for May 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Applicants should bring two original forms of identification, including one photo ID. Those under 18 will need working papers after receiving a job offer.