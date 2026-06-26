Warrior’s Path CrossFit marks 10th anniversary

Warrior’s Path CrossFit is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of serving athletes and fitness enthusiasts throughout Sussex County.

Founded Sept. 1, 2016, the gym has welcomed hundreds of members of all ages and experience levels, from beginners to competitive athletes.

Owner and head coach Kris Perry-Tedesco said the milestone reflects the strength of the gym’s community.

“For the past 10 years, we’ve had the privilege of watching people become stronger — not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well,” Perry-Tedesco said in a statement. “We’ve celebrated personal records, weight loss journeys, recoveries from setbacks and countless life milestones alongside our members. This anniversary is a celebration of every person who has been part of our community.”

To mark the anniversary, Warrior’s Path CrossFit is hosting its “Warriors in the Wild” summer community challenge, which includes outdoor activities, partnerships with local businesses, volunteer opportunities and events designed to encourage fitness and community involvement.

Perry-Tedesco said the gym will continue its mission of helping people build fitness that supports healthier, more active lives.