Free produce available via Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services recently announced the availability of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program for 2022. Through this program, seniors who are 60 years old or older, and who meet the financial eligibility, can receive $30 worth of vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands in New Jersey.

The county noted that many area farmers markets participate, and eligible seniors will be provided a complete list of those farm stands with their voucher package.

To meet the financial requirements, a senior’s income cannot exceed $23,828 annually or $1,986 monthly if single, or $32,227 annually or $2,686 monthly if married, and they must be a Sussex County resident. However, these thresholds are subject to change on July 1. After that time the county asks seniors to check with the Division of Senior Services for the new limits.

In order to complete an application, seniors must provide proof of age and residency. A driver’s license or utility/phone bill is acceptable proof of residency and age. You can pick up the vouchers at the Office of the Division of Senior Services in Newton at 1 Spring Street, second floor.

The Sussex County Division of Senior Services urges all eligible seniors to participate in this program. If you do not have the ability to make an appointment and come into the office, homebound seniors who qualify may receive vouchers through a proxy. For additional information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, the eligibility requirements or proxy requirements, please contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1221, or by email at seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.