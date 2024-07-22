x
100 attend Family Fun Day

STANHOPE. The borough’s Recreation Commission has organized the free event for about five years at Lake Musconetcong Park.

Stanhope /
| 22 Jul 2024 | 09:36
    FF1 Children cool off in spray from the Fire Department’s ladder truck at Stanhope Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 14 at Lake Musconetcong Park. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    FF2 The event featured children’s activities, including a bounce house.
    FF3 A girl knocks cups off a table with a water gun.
    FF4 A girl tries the clown toss.
    Children line up to try the water gun.
    Mayor Gene Wronko, left, hands out a ticket to be redeemed for a prize.
Despite temperatures near 90 degrees, high humidity and a chance of thunderstorms, more than 100 residents attended Stanhope Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 14.

The annual event was postponed from Saturday, July 13 because of rain in the forecast.

Mayor Gene Wronko said the borough’s Recreation Commission has organized the free event for about five years at Lake Musconetcong Park.

Children’s activities included cornhole, clown toss and shooting cups with a water gun, which drew a crowd, in addition to a bounce house.

The Fire Department stationed a ladder truck on the closed section of road to spray water on those looking to cool off.

A DJ played music and there was popcorn, cotton candy, watermelon slices and root beer.

Wronko and borough staffers held raffles for children to win prizes.