1,000 celebrate town at Newton Day 2024

NEWTON. The 30th annual event features 54 vendors, food and entertainment.

Newton /
| 14 Jun 2024 | 09:34
    ND1 Vendors line the streets during the annual Newton Day Festival on Saturday, June 8. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    ND2 The Weekend Bag program has a table at Newton Day. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    ND3 A girl tries out the equipment at the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad display. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    ND4 Christ Community Church in Newton has a booth at the event. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    ND5 Abigail Gormley is Miss Newton 2023. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    ND6 A magician named Tommy Knucklehead performs in front of the Newton Firehouse. (Photo by Aidan Mastandrea)
    ND7 Ron Biederman mans the booth for the Advisory Shade Tree Commission. (Photo by Aidan Mastandrea)
    ND8 A member of the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad takes a rest. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    ND9 (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    ND10 (Photo by Aidan Mastandrea)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Residents along with people from all over Sussex County came to Spring Street on Saturday, June 8 to celebrate the town at the 30th annual Newton Day.

The sun was shining as 54 vendors lined the street.

Officials of the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event, estimated that more than 1,000 people participated in the festivities in the heart of town.

“The atmosphere here is really fun,” said Julia George, owner of Something Made Custom Clothing.

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase food, listen to music, shop and learn more about the community.

A magician named Tommy Knucklehead held children enthralled as he performed in front of the Newton Firehouse.

Over the years, many things have changed at Newton Day, but a constant has been a man named Henry Gardner.

Coming all the way from Rhode Island, Gardner of New England Novelty travels coast to coast selling trinkets of all types. He has made sure to get a booth in Newton for the past 14 years.

“I have been coming to Newton Day since 2010,” he said.

At Sussex County Community College, there was information about the school’s offerings, while local businesses, such as Hayek’s Market and Pezzo Pizza Uno, were selling food.

People curious about the environment could talk to Ron Biederman of the Advisory Shade Tree Commission. It was the commission’s second year at the event.

“We want to advise the community on environmental issues and on how to make Newton even more beautiful,” he said.

In the evening at Memory Park, there were more food pop-ups, a dunk tank and other activities. The celebration ended in style as the sky was lit up by a fireworks show.