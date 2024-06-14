1,000 celebrate town at Newton Day 2024

Residents along with people from all over Sussex County came to Spring Street on Saturday, June 8 to celebrate the town at the 30th annual Newton Day.

The sun was shining as 54 vendors lined the street.

Officials of the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event, estimated that more than 1,000 people participated in the festivities in the heart of town.

“The atmosphere here is really fun,” said Julia George, owner of Something Made Custom Clothing.

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase food, listen to music, shop and learn more about the community.

A magician named Tommy Knucklehead held children enthralled as he performed in front of the Newton Firehouse.

Over the years, many things have changed at Newton Day, but a constant has been a man named Henry Gardner.

Coming all the way from Rhode Island, Gardner of New England Novelty travels coast to coast selling trinkets of all types. He has made sure to get a booth in Newton for the past 14 years.

“I have been coming to Newton Day since 2010,” he said.

At Sussex County Community College, there was information about the school’s offerings, while local businesses, such as Hayek’s Market and Pezzo Pizza Uno, were selling food.

People curious about the environment could talk to Ron Biederman of the Advisory Shade Tree Commission. It was the commission’s second year at the event.

“We want to advise the community on environmental issues and on how to make Newton even more beautiful,” he said.

In the evening at Memory Park, there were more food pop-ups, a dunk tank and other activities. The celebration ended in style as the sky was lit up by a fireworks show.