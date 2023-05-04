155 attend Birth Haven fundraising luncheon

About 155 people attended Birth Haven’s annual luncheon April 22 at Perona Farms.

Among them were state Sen. Steven Oroho, R-24; Sussex County Clerk Jeffrey Parrott; and former Sussex County Commissioner Sylvia Petillo.

“The April Showers event held a tricky tray, silent auction and 50/50 raffle where the proceeds will continue to enable Birth Haven to provide immediate needs to each resident,” said Tina Magarino, executive director of Birth Haven, which is based in Newton.

Among the services that the nonprofit organization provides to homeless pregnant women and girls are shelter, therapeutic services, connection to prenatal care and life skills education, she noted.

April Showers was planned by a committee of 10 members: Faith Vohden, Melissa Teitsma, Kathleen Linskey, Stephanie Koza Austin, Jennifer Koza Todaro, Taryn Barnes, Michele Oroho, Rita Mary Giacchi, Jade Denver, Kathleen Alicks and Rita Oroho.

Todaro, who also is a member of the board of trustees, said, “It is about women helping women.”

Birth Haven also is holding a Spring Tea on May 17 at the Morris County Golf Club in Morristown and a Clay Shoot on May 25 at Hudson Farm.

For information, go online to https://birthhaven.org/