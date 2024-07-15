x
18th annual Giro del Cielo Road Race

| 15 Jul 2024 | 11:08
    Seven cyclists lead in the Men 123 category of the Giro del Cielo Road Race on Sunday morning, July 14 in Branchville. In that category, for the fastest riders, the cyclists were repeating the 8.8-mile loop course seven times for a total of about 57 miles. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    About 280 riders registered to take part in the Giro del Cielo Road Race organized by Skylands Cycling.
    The Men 123 category was won by Adem Aricanli of Bow, N.H., part of the Jamison Racing group. He finished the 57-mile race in two hours 10 minutes and 35 seconds.
    Michael Karr, 69, of Newfoundland raced in the men’s age 55 and older category, riding about 41 miles. He placed seventh among men age 65 and older.
    The men’s age 40 and older category was won by Matt Inconiglios of Stamford, Conn., who finished the 49-mile race in one hour 59 minutes and 25 seconds.
    18th annual Giro del Cielo Road Race
