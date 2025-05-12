1st Junior Sheriff’s Academy planned

The first Sussex County Sheriff’s Junior Sheriff’s Academy is planned July 21-25 at the county’s Public Safety Training Academy, 114 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

The program is open to rising sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders interested in exploring the world of law enforcement and public safety.

Up to 40 prospective recruits will take part in a week of hands-on training and educational experiences. They will be formally vetted for acceptance to ensure a positive and enriching environment for all involved.

The recruits will participate in daily physical training that includes team-building exercises, obstacle courses and healthy physical activities.

The curriculum also will cover law enforcement fundamentals, fire safety, first aid, drug abuse prevention, sheriff’s K-9 demonstrations, emergency operations drone demonstrations, rescue task force demonstrations, North Star Helicopter Medivac demonstrations, 911 communication and crime scene investigation.

The cost is $100. Applications will be posted soon on the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office website at sussexcountysheriff.com

The application deadline is June 19.

For information, send email to jracademy@sussexcountysheriff.com