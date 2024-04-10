2 running for school board seat Tuesday

Two candidates are running for one seat on the Byram Township Board of Education in the April 16 election.

James McBain, a former member who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board, faces Debbie Rosario. The term is for one year.

Incumbents Courtny Gallagher and Kristy McFarlane are unopposed in their bids for re-election to two seats with three-year terms.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

JAMES McBAIN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Having been a volunteer in multiple ways throughout my life, I understand the importance of giving back.

I believe we must deliver the best possible education based on our students’ ever-changing needs while also addressing the challenges they face today.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) My top priority as a member of the Board of Education is to ensure that every student is being given the opportunity to not only excel academically based on their own educational needs but also to be prepared to go out into the world as young men and women.

2) Being financially responsible continues to be a priority for me. We must be fiscally transparent with the community and continue to pass balanced budgets without having to place additional burdens on the taxpayers in our community.

3) Maintaining our high level of academic standards while also continuing to be a leading district in the state also continues to be a priority.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

For the past three-plus years, I have helped navigate the district through some very challenging times, and I want to continue to help on the front lines.

I am highly devoted to our community and schools. I am heavily involved in our schools’ PTA and many of the community youth sports programs.

I have lived in Byram for over 13 years and love our town. My two children and all their friends are what drives me to want to ensure that our schools, students and staff succeed at the highest levels.

Background and qualifications.

After the resignation of another board member, I was asked to come back and have been happily continuing to serve our community.

I love our town and students and want to continue to be part of the solution in moving Byram schools forward.

DEBBIE ROSARIO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I’m running for the Board of Education because I wanted to be more involved in the community.

I have been here for four years so being on the board will be a great place to start.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I want to tackle the budget and find ways to fund our education system without having to depend on local taxes to get things done.

2) I want to preserve the art and music programs because if the budget does get cut, those are usually the first programs to go.

3) I want to establish transparency between the board and the people we serve. I also want to connect with the teachers to ensure everyone’s voices get heard.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am the best candidate for this position because I am not an incumbent. I am young, but I believe I can bring fresh new ideas to this board. It’s time we see new faces on this board.

Background and qualifications.

I’m currently a political science student with knowledge of public policy. I have interned at the United Nations.

I’ve worked with kids for over 10 years now. I was previously a preschool teacher and now a day-care teacher as well.