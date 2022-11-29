$!2020 Census shows Sussex County residents aging and leaving

Sussex County sees steepest population drop in NJ

Sussex County’s population decreased by 3% between 2010 and 2020. Compared to other counties in the state, Sussex County’s 3% population drop is the steepest, followed by Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties, which all saw a 2% decrease.

“Areas where populations are declining makes it more difficult for existing businesses and services to survive,” said Alan J. Sorensen, a Planning Commissioner for Orange County, N.Y.

The state of New Jersey, however, saw a 6% increase in population during this time. Hudson, Essex, and Ocean Counties saw the largest influx of people over the decade.

Of the towns examined (Vernon, Sparta, Byram, Hardyston, Wantage, Hamburg, Franklin, Lafayette, Andover, Stanhope, and Newton) Newton is the only area that saw an increase in its population. Vernon and Lafayette saw the sharpest decline, down 7% over the decade.

Editor’s Note: 2020 census data was collected between April and October 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The census also published an updated, estimated population data for July 2021 – in all towns studied, the numbers are only slightly higher than the official 2020 census data.